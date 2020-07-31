Bust It Out to Deorro's Latin-Inspired "Cuando"

Since signing with Prodigy Artists in May, Deorro has been leaning into his Mexican heritage with a string of Latin-inspired dance tracks. "Cuando" with Los Dutis is the latest, out today via Ultra Records.

Dropping in hot with rapid claps, staggered drum machine beats and some serious rhythmic flavor, "Cuando" speeds into an energetic and infectious drop of blood-pumping synths inspired by traditional Latin sonics. Combined with frenetic vocal chops and blaring brass samples, the track is primed to slay the dance-floor. Fellow Mexican producers Los Dutis add a youthful intensity to the track, helping it chug along without losing any steam.

"Cuando" is Deorro's second Latin-crossover track of the year following May's "Amanecer." After singing with Prodigy, the organization confirmed that this sound will be Deorro's main focus for the indefinite future. Though it slightly deviates from the electro house sonics he built his name on, such as 2014's smash "Five Hours," releases like "Cuando" promise the energy will never stop—Deorro's just getting started.

