Deorro Connects with Los Tucanes De Tijuana and Maffio for Rhythmic New Single "Yo Las Pongo"

"Yo Las Pongo" is the latest single from Deorro's forthcoming album, "ORRO."

c/o Press

After months of teasing the song in his live sets, Deorro has finally released his collaboration with Los Tucanes De Tijuana and Maffio, "Yo Las Pongo," via Ultra Records.

First premiering at EDC Mexico, "Yo Las Pongo" has quickly become a fan favorite. Though all three acts' distinct sounds seem unlikely to mix at first glance, they've done an excellent job at allowing each to flourish. Los Tucanes De Tijuana's unmistakable presence sets the tone for the entire track, while Deorro and Maffio's distinct production styles are also given room to shine. The result is a remarkable tune that'll get anyone on their feet. 

Listen to "Yo Las Pongo" below.

Subtronics and Kx5 (deadmau5 and Kaskade)
NEWS

Kx5 (deadmau5 and Kaskade) Surprise Subtronics Onstage at EDC for "Escape" Remix

The two dance music legends joined the ecstatic bass producer during his performance on the circutGROUNDS stage Saturday night.

By Nick Yopko4 hours ago
Rivessi Press Image
MUSIC RELEASES

Rivessi Unveils Radio-Ready House Heater, "Say Goodbye"

The UK-based producer has just returned with yet another dancefloor-ready gem.

By EDM.com Staff7 hours ago
Deorro and Los Tucanes De Tijuana
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Connects with Los Tucanes De Tijuana and Maffio for Rhythmic New Single "Yo Las Pongo"

"Yo Las Pongo" is the latest single from Deorro's forthcoming album, "ORRO."

By Niko Sani7 hours ago

"Yo Las Pongo" is the second to last single to arrive from his upcoming sophomore album, ORRO. The LP will infuse his unique sound with the music that shaped his career. There is currently no firm release date for the album, but, eager fans should keep their eyes peeled.

Listen to "Yo Las Pongo" on streaming platforms here.

