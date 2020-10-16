Deorro Drops Long-Awaited Single "Beso"

The year was 2014. Life was much less complicated and Deorro was sending fans into a tizzy with a sexy new ID. Six years later, that ID is out and it goes by "Beso."

The reasoning behind the release taking so long is a true comedy of errors. The esteemed producer shared on Twitter that he had lost the project file and managed to miraculously revive it, making this release that much more special. "i eventually found it on an old mac, that computer was nearly impossible to start up, i had to connect directly to the memory, but even that wasn’t working right," Deorro wrote. "little by little i grabbed all the files and samples necessary to have what i needed to put it back together again."

"Beso" showcases Deorro's signature, high-energy blend of electro house and Cumbia. The track opens with an effortlessly cool blend of Cumbia and Banda with some sultry drums and catchy vocals. The second half feels like a completely different track, going full force into the depravity of hard-hitting synths and horns. It's easy to visualize yourself inside the beautiful chaos of a crowd when a drop like this hits.

"Beso" follows Deorro's recent hit "Cuando," further situating him as one of the leading artists in the Latin-inspired EDM market. His management team at Prodigy Artists confirmed back in May 2020 that this sound will be his main focus for the indefinite future.

You can stream and download "Beso" across all platforms here.

