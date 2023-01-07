Deorro Cuts Out the Noise On Introspective EP, "Reflect"
With a 60-stop tour in the rearview, Deorro is turning inward for his introspective EP, Reflect.
For fans of Deorro's longtime penchant for bounce and entrancing pop grooves, they're found in droves in his latest effort. But Reflect also brings forth some of Deorro's most nuanced songwriting yet, as he takes an open and honest deep dive into the pressures associated with a touring lifestyle.
Turning the mirror on himself with the EP's opener, Deorro soundtracks his conflicted inner monologue, ultimately giving in to the vices of a party-centric lifestyle. Still, there's deep introspection from the trenches on the other side of those all too temporary highs. Case in point is "Help Me," which finds Deorro teaming up with Kiiara and NIIKO x SWAE to deliver a powerhouse pop track.
Recommended Articles
Flighthouse's Jacob Pace On Phonk's Surging Popularity: "The Growth Around the Genre Has Been Like Nothing I've Ever Seen"
We spoke with Pace about the latest music trend sweeping TikTok and how his new label, NOKTURNE, is aiming to foster the genre's growth.
Deorro Cuts Out the Noise On Introspective EP, "Reflect"
Deorro tackles the complicated emotions associated with a touring lifestyle in his new four-track EP.
Cheat Codes Go All-In With Country Legend Dolly Parton for New Single, "Bets On Us"
The high-profile collab will appear on Cheat Codes' fourth studio album, due out in late January.
Ultimately, there's a feeling of stability and resolution found with songs like "You Are Not Alone." Teaming up with Dear Sara, Deorro pairs soothing, melancholic sound design with lyrics that bring a distinct sense of comfort.
While Deorro finds the solace in his support system needed to survive in a fast-paced environment, the trials and tribulations remain ongoing, and Reflect represents a small encapsulation of what those daily battles entail.
Take a listen to Reflect below and stream the EP here.
Follow Deorro:
Facebook: facebook.com/Deorro
Twitter: twitter.com/deorro
Instagram: instagram.com/deorro
Spotify: spoti.fi/2P9Ooui