Skip to main content
Deorro Cuts Out the Noise On Introspective EP, "Reflect"

Deorro Cuts Out the Noise On Introspective EP, "Reflect"

Deorro tackles the complicated emotions associated with a touring lifestyle on his four track effort.

c/o Prodigy Artists

Deorro tackles the complicated emotions associated with a touring lifestyle on his four track effort.

With a 60-stop tour in the rearview, Deorro is turning inward for his introspective EP, Reflect.

For fans of Deorro's longtime penchant for bounce and entrancing pop grooves, they're found in droves in his latest effort. But Reflect also brings forth some of Deorro's most nuanced songwriting yet, as he takes an open and honest deep dive into the pressures associated with a touring lifestyle.

Deorro performing at Denver's Global Dance Festival.

Deorro performing at Denver's Global Dance Festival.

Turning the mirror on himself with the EP's opener, Deorro soundtracks his conflicted inner monologue, ultimately giving in to the vices of a party-centric lifestyle. Still, there's deep introspection from the trenches on the other side of those all too temporary highs. Case in point is "Help Me," which finds Deorro teaming up with Kiiara and NIIKO x SWAE to deliver a powerhouse pop track.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jacob Pace
INTERVIEWS

Flighthouse's Jacob Pace On Phonk's Surging Popularity: "The Growth Around the Genre Has Been Like Nothing I've Ever Seen"

We spoke with Pace about the latest music trend sweeping TikTok and how his new label, NOKTURNE, is aiming to foster the genre's growth.

By Cameron Sunkel
deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Cuts Out the Noise On Introspective EP, "Reflect"

Deorro tackles the complicated emotions associated with a touring lifestyle in his new four-track EP.

By Cameron Sunkel
cheat codes
MUSIC RELEASES

Cheat Codes Go All-In With Country Legend Dolly Parton for New Single, "Bets On Us"

The high-profile collab will appear on Cheat Codes' fourth studio album, due out in late January.

By Cameron Sunkel

Ultimately, there's a feeling of stability and resolution found with songs like "You Are Not Alone." Teaming up with Dear Sara, Deorro pairs soothing, melancholic sound design with lyrics that bring a distinct sense of comfort.

While Deorro finds the solace in his support system needed to survive in a fast-paced environment, the trials and tribulations remain ongoing, and Reflect represents a small encapsulation of what those daily battles entail.

Take a listen to Reflect below and stream the EP here.

Follow Deorro:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deorro
Twitter: twitter.com/deorro
Instagram: instagram.com/deorro
Spotify: spoti.fi/2P9Ooui

Related

Black-and-white photo of EDM DJ/producer Deorro during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Samples Outside the Box In "Wild Like The Wind"

Deorro got creative in sampling for his new single.

deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Deorro's Long-Awaited Latin-Dance Crossover Album, "Orro"

Deorro masterfully reconnects with his Latin roots in his stunning sophomore album.

Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Taps J Balvin Collaborator Jeon for Spicy New Hip-Shaker, "Rumba"

Packed with Cumbia-inspired flavor, the track is the fifth to be released ahead of Deorro's debut Latin album.

Deorro and Los Tucanes De Tijuana
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Connects with Los Tucanes De Tijuana and Maffio for Rhythmic New Single "Yo Las Pongo"

"Yo Las Pongo" is the latest single from Deorro's forthcoming album, "ORRO."

Tiësto and Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto and Deorro Collide for the First Time In Massive Single, "Savage"

Tiësto and Deorro's freshly minted collaboration feels as natural as it gets.

Deorro, LÚA
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Teams Up With LÚA on Spanish-Language Single "Si Tú No Estás Aquí"

This is the second single from Deorro's forthcoming album “ORRO.”

FotoJet
MUSIC RELEASES

Hardwell, MAKJ, and Deorro Join Forces on "Left Right" ft. Fatman Scoop

Four artists, one dynamite track.

Black-and-white photo of EDM DJ/producer Deorro during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Does Damage in Psytrance-Infused "Focus" ft. Lena Leon

Is Deorro's latest track psytrance, or is it Melbourne bounce?