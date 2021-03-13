Deorro Teams Up With LÚA on Spanish-Language Single "Si Tú No Estás Aquí"

Deorro Teams Up With LÚA on Spanish-Language Single "Si Tú No Estás Aquí"

This is the second single from Deorro's forthcoming album “ORRO.”
Author:
Publish date:

Steven Haddad

This is the second single from Deorro's forthcoming album “ORRO.”

Deorro is on a mission to fuse the Latin and electronic music markets into one with his unique approach to production. While Latin music has had a longstanding home within the ever-popular moombahton genre, the producer is here to prove how diverse it really is through his forthcoming album, ORRO. 

Deorro gave fans the first taste of the LP with the single "Me Siento Bien," alongside Portuguese electro house artist Kura and Puerto Rican R&B star Alex Rose. He's now back with the second offering, titled "Si Tú No Estás Aquí," a collaboration with LÚA. While the first track was high-energy and made for the festival circuit, the latter highlights a more indie-leaning sound. It's a dreamy, melodic house track that boasts a more subdued tone than the previous release, yet loses none of the danceability with Deorro's classic bouncy bassline. 

While the track delivers flirty, feel-good energy, the emotion evoked from LÚA's vocal performance is not to be understated. There is a sense of heartache and longing within his crooning. "'Si Tú No Estás Aquí' (if you are not here) brings to life those feelings you get when you vibe with someone so hard that you start thinking you must have met them before, in this lifetime or another," Deorro explained in a press release." I wanted this record to feel timeless, with a retro feel but with a little bit of my funk."

You can stream "Si Tú No Estás Aquí" below and across all platforms here

FOLLOW DEORRO:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deorro/
Instagram: instagram.com/deorro/
Twitter: twitter.com/deorro
Spotify: spoti.fi/2P9Ooui

FOLLOW LÚA:

Facebook: facebook.com/heysoylua
Twitter: twitter.com/heysoylua
Instagram: instagram.com/heysoylua
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PYX3U9

Related

Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Links With Kura and Alex Rose for Electrifying Spanish-Language Single "Me Siento Bien"

The first vocal feature off Deorro’s anticipated new album.

Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro, Elvis Crespo and Henry Fong Team up for Energetic “Pica”

Deorro channels his roots once again.

Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Drops Long-Awaited Single "Beso"

The kiss you've all been waiting for has arrived.

[Press pic] Deorro 1 (c) Alexi Papalexopoulos
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Unleashes Summertime Track "All This Time"

Deorro took us on a trip back to 2009 with this progressive banger.

Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Teams Up with Danny Avila for Catchy Single "Keep It Goin'"

The two DJs just collided on a banger.

quix
MUSIC RELEASES

QUIX Releases "Giving Up" Feat. Jaden Michaels

Second Single from Forthcoming Illusions EP

Black-and-white photo of EDM DJ/producer Deorro during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Samples Outside the Box In "Wild Like The Wind"

Deorro got creative in sampling for his new single.

Cheat Codes Electrionic Trio Press Photo - Cool Jackets With Castle In Background
MUSIC RELEASES

Cheat Codes Teams Up With TikTok Sensation Lil Xxel for New Single "No Chill"

"No Chill" is the fifth single off the trio's forthcoming "Hellraisers Pt. 1" album.