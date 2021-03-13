Deorro Teams Up With LÚA on Spanish-Language Single "Si Tú No Estás Aquí"

Deorro is on a mission to fuse the Latin and electronic music markets into one with his unique approach to production. While Latin music has had a longstanding home within the ever-popular moombahton genre, the producer is here to prove how diverse it really is through his forthcoming album, ORRO.

Deorro gave fans the first taste of the LP with the single "Me Siento Bien," alongside Portuguese electro house artist Kura and Puerto Rican R&B star Alex Rose. He's now back with the second offering, titled "Si Tú No Estás Aquí," a collaboration with LÚA. While the first track was high-energy and made for the festival circuit, the latter highlights a more indie-leaning sound. It's a dreamy, melodic house track that boasts a more subdued tone than the previous release, yet loses none of the danceability with Deorro's classic bouncy bassline.

While the track delivers flirty, feel-good energy, the emotion evoked from LÚA's vocal performance is not to be understated. There is a sense of heartache and longing within his crooning. "'Si Tú No Estás Aquí' (if you are not here) brings to life those feelings you get when you vibe with someone so hard that you start thinking you must have met them before, in this lifetime or another," Deorro explained in a press release." I wanted this record to feel timeless, with a retro feel but with a little bit of my funk."

You can stream "Si Tú No Estás Aquí" below and across all platforms here.

