Deorro Drops New Spanish-Language Single "Ponte Pa' Mi" With Jon Z

This is the third single off Deorro's forthcoming Latin-dance crossover album.
Author:
Publish date:

c/o Prodigy Artists

This is the third single off Deorro's forthcoming Latin-dance crossover album.

Deorro is gearing up for the release of his massive forthcoming Latin-dance crossover album, ORRO.

Fans have already been treated to the Spanish-language singles "Me Siento Bien" and "Si Tú No Estás Aquí," and now he's now ready to unveil the third single off the highly anticipated album. Enter "Ponte Pa' Mi" featuring Jon Z.

Yet another showcase of Deorro's diverse production skill set, the track is a bouncy fusion of electro and Cumbia, beckoning for hips to be moved. Jon Z's effortless flow floats over the kinetic beat, picking up speed and reeling it back around every corner. 

Deorro's new single "Ponte Pa' Mi" featuring Jon Z is the third single off the forthcoming "ORRO" album. 

Deorro's new single "Ponte Pa’ Mi" featuring Jon Z is the third single off the forthcoming "ORRO" album. 

Throughout the road to ORRO, we've seen Deorro highlight how versatile Latin music truly is. He's underscored the crossover capability in the festival circuit and the indie scene time and again, and only reinforces his renown with "Ponte Pa' Mi." Stay tuned to see what else the esteemed producer has up his sleeve for his new album. 

You can stream "Ponte Pa' Mi" below and on streaming platforms here

