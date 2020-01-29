DESTRUCTO Shares 4-Hour Sunrise Sermon from FriendShip 2020 Loaded with Special Guests

Halfway through the second massive FriendShip voyage, founder and electronic extraordinaire DESTRUCTO laid down a stunning, four-hour "Sunrise Sermon" performance packed to the brim with special guests. Perched on the main deck of the transformed Royal Caribbean ship, Navigator of the Seas, the man responsible for the sun-soaked getaway dropped countless unreleased tunes, collaborations, and classics during his marathon set.

With 3,000 vacationers in attendance, the Sunrise Sermon lived up to its name and was a truly spiritual performance perfect for those who can't stop dancing.

While four hours of DESTRUCTO (real name Gary Richards) is more than enough to be excited about, he surprised fans by bringing out some of EDM's biggest stars for impromptu B2Bs and even a classic rock cover. Boys Noize, Jimmy Valance of Bob Moses, Danny Daze, and more joined Richards on the decks while GRiZ dished out a saxophone rendition of the classic rock track “Ride Like the Wind” by Christopher Cross.

Luckily for those who weren't able to experience the set on the water, Richards has uploaded the entire set to his SoundCloud for all to enjoy. Clocking in at just under four hours and 20 minutes, there's so much music to explore that it might take repeat listens to truly process its greatness.

FriendShip 2020 took place on January 6th-10th and journeyed from Miami to Coco Cay X2 in The Bahamas. If you're jealous of those who attended this year's iteration of Richards' aquatic outing, you can already register for the 2021 cruise and get in on the fun. Next year's party is slated to set sail on January 11th-15th, 2021. For more information, you can visit the official FriendShip website.

