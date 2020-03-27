DESTRUCTO Drops “Bandz” Featuring Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates and Denzel Curry

DESTRUCTO (real name Gary Richards) isn’t letting the coronavirus affect his artistry. He’s unleashed an explosive new track titled “Bandz” featuring hip-hop elites Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates, and Denzel Curry. If you love hip-hop and dance music, this one’s for you.

Since 2011, Richards has been carving his own lane blending the realms of bass, house, rap, and trap all into one. His talents go beyond crafting bangers and records for his growing fan base. His business endeavors include promoting world-class music festivals and, most recently, the FriendShip cruise.

“Bandz” serves as the second collaboration between Richards and Yo Gotti, who previously teamed up on “Loaded.” That record recently received two standout remixes from Walker & Royce and SQWAD.

Speaking on the new record, Richards stated, “I’ve been working on this one for a while since hooking up with Gotti on ‘Loaded.’ So crazy it’s finally coming out today. Kevin, Gotti and Denzel are powerhouses all on one record. Enjoy it.”

Stream or download “Bandz” across platforms here.

