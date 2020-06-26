Destructo and Misingo Drop Soulful, Disco-Inspired House Bop "This Is Our Home"

Emerging as an unsung hero over the course of the pandemic with his breezy, buoyant livestreams, Destructo isn't hanging up his cape anytime soon.

The renowned producer and music entrepreneur today dropped the curtain on his new single "This Is Our Home," a sultry deep house number that moonlights as a cogent reminder that we need to take care of our planet. The environmentally-themed disco bop is a joint effort with Misingo, a new collaborative project between fellow house heavyweight Doorly and Australian multi–instrumentalist duo Colour Castle.

The production on "This Is Our Home" is unsurprisingly next-level considering the caliber of its creators. The track begins with acid house-inspired synths, which churn along to a slow-burning rhythm amplified by the track's hypnotic vocal refrain. They eventually culminate in a seductive deep house drop, which oozes the soul and moxie of a signature Destructo tune.

You can check out "This Is Our Home" below and find it on your favorite streaming platform here.

