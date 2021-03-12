DETØX Drops Wobbly Debut EP, "Don’t Be Afraid"

Young bass music producer DETØX has stomped onto the electronic scene with his debut EP, Don't Be Afraid.

Don't Be Afraid arrives by way of Producer Dojo, a prominent music production collective led by ill.Gates. Spanning five tracks, the EP is a song-cycle of wobbly bass music that delves into the darkest, wonkiest netherworlds of trap music.

The record kicks off with its titular track, which kicks off with a rumbling bass patch before building into a mind-melting trap drop. "Far From Home" follows suit with a similarly maniacal drop that sounds as if it were plucked out of an alien rave. DETØX follows with "Too Damn Proper," a screeching experimental bass tune, before unloading the relentless "Can't Stop Now Me Now." He ties a bow on the EP with "Ordinary Conscious State," a track that makes brilliant use of radio transmissions in its spacey, hypnotic arrangement.

You can listen to Don't Be Afraid below and find the EP on streaming platforms here.

DETØX's potent sonic flair seeks to balance dark and light elements by crafting a contrast of heavy-hitting and uplifting sound design. According to a press release, his music is created with a unique live show experience in mind, with a goal of bringing people closer together. "No matter who you are or where you come from, we are locked into this world together and it is together that we find our way out," DETØX said.

You can get familiar with him via the links below.

