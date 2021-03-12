DETØX Drops Wobbly Debut EP, "Don’t Be Afraid"

DETØX Drops Wobbly Debut EP, "Don’t Be Afraid"

The young gun's new EP is a song-cycle of wonky bass music.
Author:
Publish date:

DETØX (via Facebook)

Young bass music producer DETØX has stomped onto the electronic scene with his debut EP, Don't Be Afraid.

Don't Be Afraid arrives by way of Producer Dojo, a prominent music production collective led by ill.Gates. Spanning five tracks, the EP is a song-cycle of wobbly bass music that delves into the darkest, wonkiest netherworlds of trap music.

The record kicks off with its titular track, which kicks off with a rumbling bass patch before building into a mind-melting trap drop. "Far From Home" follows suit with a similarly maniacal drop that sounds as if it were plucked out of an alien rave. DETØX follows with "Too Damn Proper," a screeching experimental bass tune, before unloading the relentless "Can't Stop Now Me Now." He ties a bow on the EP with "Ordinary Conscious State," a track that makes brilliant use of radio transmissions in its spacey, hypnotic arrangement. 

You can listen to Don't Be Afraid below and find the EP on streaming platforms here.

DETØX's potent sonic flair seeks to balance dark and light elements by crafting a contrast of heavy-hitting and uplifting sound design. According to a press release, his music is created with a unique live show experience in mind, with a goal of bringing people closer together. "No matter who you are or where you come from, we are locked into this world together and it is together that we find our way out," DETØX said.

You can get familiar with him via the links below.

FOLLOW DETØX:

Website: officialdetoxmusic.com
Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialDetoxMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/officialdetoxmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3cmj9Y9

Related

Papa Khan
MUSIC RELEASES

Papa Khan Drops Stunning "BLOSSOM" EP on Marshmello's JoyTime Collective

A song-cycle of sublime, innovative bass music.

General
MUSIC RELEASES

Cole-Man Drops Melodic House Single "Don't Be Scared"

Cole-Man's new single is a melodic journey through a future house lens.

2453 x 3257
MUSIC RELEASES

Wolvero Drops Menacing 4-Track House EP, "Void"

Wolvero's latest record is a song-cycle of haunting house bangers.

space wizard
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of Space Wizard's Wonky Debut EP, the First to Drop on Subtronics' Cyclops Label

His mind-bending "The Marble Room" EP is a triple shot of experimental trap music.

excision
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision's Subsidia Records Drops 20-Track "Night Volume 2" Compilation

Antiserum, Cyclops, Downlink, Jeanie, and more feature on this menacing dubstep song-cycle.

Sully
MUSIC RELEASES

Wakaan Prodigy Sully Delivers Wobbly New Single "Duck Hummus" [Premiere]

"Duck Hummus" is fit to move crowds and incite head-banging mobs, but in a time of social distancing, it lends to validate the hype behind this talented young gun.

Boombox Cartel
MUSIC RELEASES

Boombox Cartel Drop Highly Anticipated Debut EP “Cartel”

Boombox Cartel are back with new music!

carnage
MUSIC RELEASES

Carnage Debuts New House Alias GORDO, Drops First Single "KTM": Listen

The unveiling of GORDO is the culmination of a journey of self-discovery, and one that signals new beginnings for Carnage.