Devault Teams Up With Manila Killa and Griff Clawson for Emotional House Single “You And Me Now”

Fresh off the release of his Ruby EP, which came out earlier this year via Insomniac Records, young talent Devault makes sure to keep himself busy throughout 2020, enlisting producer Manila Killa and singer/songwriter Griff Clawson for the impactful cut “You And Me Now.” The song marks Devault’s first independent release, as he shared to fans in a social media post, and is undoubtedly one of his strongest pieces to date.

A meaningful and atmospheric house tune, “You And Me Now” quickly gets into action with a bass-heavy instrumental under Griff Clawson's emotional vocal performance before exploding into a dancefloor-friendly climax, filled with thumping kicks and ever-evolving synths.

23-year-old producer Devault has had a hell of a run within the electronic music space in recent years. His official remix for DJ Snake’s “A Different Way” was crowned by Billboard as one of their top 10 remixes of 2017, and led to various official remixes for the likes of Rihanna, 6LACK, Sabrina Claudio, Alessia Cara and Daya, as well as performances in festivals such as HARD Summer, Coachella (Heineken House), Electric Zoo, Holy Ship and more.

