DEVAULT and The Blood Beetroots Release "Hold On"

DEVAULT (real name Sage DeVault) and The Bloody Beetroots (real name Bob Rifo) have released their collaborative track "Hold On" via Insomniac Records.

DeVault and Rifo have expertly combined their sounds on "Hold On," making for yet another impressive showing from both sides. Aggressive distorted synths lead into slow, crawling percussion, creating a haunting atmosphere within this remarkable release. Those familiar with DeVault or Rifo will undoubtedly gravitate towards this track, as it's reminiscent of recent releases from both camps.

DeVault has continuously been in the spotlight, releasing a number of well-received EPs including last year's Jade and Sapphire. The 23-year-old Orange County product has also released a number of high-profile remixes, including his reworks of Kehlani's "Undercover," 6LACK's "Switch," Alessia Cara's "Out Of Love," and most recently Maroon 5's "Memories."

