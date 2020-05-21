Dillon Francis and BabyJake Deliver Hilarious New Video for "Touch"

Dillon Francis and BabyJake had their fans dancing to their recent pop-centric nu-disco hit "Touch" back in April. They are now back to make us all chuckle with the new music video to accompany it.

With quarantine in place, the visuals are social distancing-approved, showcasing the duo's undeniable musical and comical chemistry with a nod to some classic movies out of the '80s.

The video opens to the two artists waking up to another day home alone, but instead of wallowing in the isolation, they erupt into a full montage of cheerful lip-syncing antics. The shots cut between Francis and BabyJake as they go about their morning routines, channeling the auras of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" and "Risky Business," with the latter being parodied from the iconic scene of Tom Cruise dancing in his underwear. It's a light-hearted video that can't help but make you smile, bringing some much needed comical relief.

The duo has been on a hot streak of releases, which started at the beginning of April with the track "You Do You." They followed that track up with the catchy aforementioned "Touch," solidifying the pair as a match made in heaven. This video debut comes just a few days ahead of Francis' recently-announced IDGAFOS Weekend, a 3-day livestream taking place this Memorial Day Weekend that features a lineup spanning over 20 artists, including Diplo, SOFI TUKKER, Flosstradamus, Party Favor, and Valentino Khan.

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DILLONFRANCIS

Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/dillonfrancis