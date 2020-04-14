Dillon Francis Announces "Touch" Featuring BabyJake Drops Tomorrow

Dillon Francis has announced a new single alongside recent collaborator BabyJake that is set to grace our ears tomorrow morning.

Titled "Touch," Francis didn't hesitate to categorize the upcoming record as one of the sexiest singles he's made, and with good reason. The teaser reveals an intimate production complete with sultry vocals from self-proclaimed rockstar BabyJake.

Tackling the complexities of relationships is nothing new for Francis and BabyJake. The arrival of "Touch" comes just a couple of weeks after the release of their collaboration "You Do You," a song BabyJake previously stated is about the struggles of finding a committed relationship.

The quick delivery of a follow-up collaboration is a sure sign Francis and Herring have hit their stride in the studio. As it turns out, there may be even more to come. Speaking with Travis Mills via live stream, Francis let slip that he and Herring have additional records already in the works. Needless to say, this likely won't be the last we've heard from these two.

Stay tuned for the release of "Touch" out tomorrow at 9:30AM PST.

