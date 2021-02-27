Dillon Francis Joins on Blockchain-Powered Streaming Platform Audius, Shares 2014 Daft Punk Remix

Dillon Francis made his Audius debut this week, uploading his high-energy remix of Daft Punk's turn-of-the-century hit "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger."

The shocking news of Daft Punk's retirement evidently inspired Francis to take immediate action by re-sharing his remix of one of the duo's most iconic hits, which he dropped back in 2014. Francis' rework slowly turns up the heat, first speeding up the cadence of the funk house original before finally showing his cards. A sudden turbulent flurry of risers gives way to hard-hitting 808s and intricately rearranged robotic vocal chops. Francis doesn't hesitate to lean on the distortion, adding a tangible bite to the track.

The "Be Somebody" producer brought the remix to fans in a hurry with the help of blockchain-powered streaming startup Audius, telling fans he plans to utilize it to release more new music in the near future. The burgeoning platform has especially been a hit among dance music stars, some of whom were quick to offer Francis encouragement for making the leap, including 3LAU, one of Audius' strategic advisors.

