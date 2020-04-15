Dillon Francis is Back with BabyJake on Funky New Single "Touch"

Dillon Francis is making the most of his quarantine by dropping yet another track with breakthrough pop singer/songwriter BabyJake titled "Touch," out now on Mad Decent. Fresh off the release of their first collaboration "You Do You," the outcry of support for Francis' new direction has been resounding. Pop-centric nu-disco tracks are having a moment right now during a time where all people want to do is escape reality and have some fun.

Francis shared that this is one of the sexiest songs the duo have made together, and we can't argue with that. BabyJake's crooning vocals have an undeniable swagger to them. When you combine that with Francis' production talents, you have an instant hit. In a press release issued for the track, the singer explained, “Going into the studio for “Touch” I was listening to a lot of Majid Jordan’s self-titled project and really just wanted to make a song that people could dance to.” It's safe to say the mission was accomplished. Soon, they will have everyone dancing like this:

Living cooped up inside all day has taken a toll on many of us throughout these past few weeks. Luckily, we have artists like Francis to help us get through these trying times and we commend him for lightening the mood when we need it the most. He's been hard at work entertaining the masses through his weekly live-stream DJ sets happening every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday on his YouTube and Mad Decent's Twitch channel. He even did an entire set as his beloved DJ Hanzel alter ego.

"Touch" by Dillon Francis and BabyJake is out now. Download or stream across all platforms here.

