Dillon Francis Drops Empowering New Single "Be Somebody" With Evie Irie

Dillon Francis is here to represent all those who have ever felt ostracized due to their ambitions. To do so, he's joined forces with rising songstress Evie Irie to unveil their new anthem "Be Somebody," out now via Casablanca Records. Together they've created the perfect track to rage-sing your heart out to.

Francis shared in a press release the inspiration behind the track, stating that it is "an ode to all the people that told me I was just a class clown and wasn't gonna make it." Well, the jokes on everyone else because he's definitely made it. To deliver the punchy message, he lays out a spirited soundscape filled with airy guitars and soaring synths. The production works seamlessly with Irie's empowering vocals, which sound like a blend of Dua Lipa and Lorde.

Earlier this week when Francis shared a clip of "Be Somebody" to promote the new single, the stems caught the attention of none other than Netsky. He's offered to lend his drum & bass stylings to the already catchy track, so make sure you stay tuned as more information comes through regarding a potential official remix.

You can stream and download "Be Somebody" across all platforms here.

