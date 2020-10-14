Watch Dillon Francis Pump Iron and Juggle Pineapples in His "Bored In The House" Remix Video

One unanimous feeling quarantine has brought us all is boredom.

Tyga and Curtis Roach summed up the phenomenon perfectly with their viral hit "Bored In The House," creating the anthem we didn't know we needed for all those days stuck looking at a wall. Seven months later and the track still rings true, but now it has gotten a special EDM remix and a hilarious music video from Dillon Francis that should hold us over for the dreaded next leg of lockdown.

Francis takes the original hook and transforms it by pitching it down and lacing it over a bouncy house rhythm. The accompanying music video shows the producer doing just about anything to pass the time, including miming and playing cards with his longtime pal Gerald. Turn this track on and have yourself a private dance party if you are looking for something to do while you too are bored in the house (bored).

Francis has stayed active over the course of the lockdown period, releasing a steady stream of hits. Prior to this remix, he dropped "Touch" with BabyJake, "The Coconut Nut" remix, the "Tomorrowland Friendship Mix," and his remix of ZHU and Kito's "Follow."

You can catch him this weekend alongside Marshmello, Major Lazer, and more for the Save Our Stages music festival livestream.

