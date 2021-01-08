Dillon Francis and Drove Release Emotive New STMPD RCRDS Track, "Places"

As promised, Dillon Francis delivers a new track that hits you in all the feels.
Author:
Publish date:

Rukes.com

Dillon Francis is stepping into the new year with a new style, a melodic chill tune, proving that the producer has a raw talent for producing earworms across genres. Francis has now tapped the talents of blossoming trio Drove, and is changing direction to a more refined sound with the release of "Places."

"Places" is full of feels just as promised in his Instagram post where he first previewed the track. It starts out with an emotive chord progression, leading into a bouncy melodic house segment. A kinetic break leads the song into a higher energy chorus akin to many of Francis' house tracks of yesteryear. Together, this collaboration has brought out some of the best production qualities for Francis, and the song is featured on Drove's new self-titled debut EP release.

"Places" by Drove featuring Dillon Francis is out now on the Dutch dance imprint STMPD RCRDS, and is available on all streaming platforms, here.

Drove_Dillon Francis-Places Artwork

