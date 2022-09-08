Dillon Francis' House Rework of Ciara's "Goodies" Is a Rush of 2000's Nostalgia
With a wildcard like Dillon Francis, you never know what you're going to get. But you can rest assured that it'll be compelling.
This holds true for his "Goodies," his new house anthem, which turns back the clock to 2004.
Francis threw it back to the aughts and sampled Ciara's hit single of the same name, interpolating her ageless vocals into a short but sweet track. Dialing in a speedier tempo than the original, Francis transformed the whistling strains and synths we all know and love into a lively house melody.
"Goodies" will appear on This Mixtape is Fire TOO, Francis’ highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s This Mixtape is Fire. It's the second single to be released following "Don’t Let Me Let Go," a soaring future bass record created alongside ILLENIUM and EVAN GIIA.
Take a listen to the nostalgic track below.
Francis isn't the only one to sample Ciara this summer. In June, SIDEPIECE and Lee Foss dropped "1, 2 Step (Supersonic)", a house adaptation of Ciara and Missy Elliott's 2004 crunk track.
You can stream Francis' rendition of "Goodies" here.
