A trifecta of dance music dynamos have joined forces for a new single, which has been over two years in the making.

Dillon Francis has tapped ILLENIUM and EVAN GIIA for "Don't Let Me Let Go," the first taste of his hotly anticipated This Mixtape Is Fire TOO record.

The track features a stentorian vocal performance from GIIA, whose pensive lyricism candidly explores the struggles associated with keeping the flame of a deteriorating relationship alight. Soaring future bass production courtesy of Francis and ILLENIUM soundtrack her soliloquies about coping mechanisms—like lonely wine nights—in a captivating cry for help.

"Don't Let Me Let Go" arrives by way of Astralwerks, who was named Best Record Label in EDM.com's "Best of 2021: Industry Leaders" list. Take a listen to the stunning single below.

Fans of Francis have been clamoring for This Mixtape Is Fire TOO after the smashing success of its predecessor, a seven-track EP replete with fan-favorite cuts like "Coming Over (with James Hersey)" and "Bun Up the Dance" (with Skrillex). A breakthrough for Francis, the EP functioned as a showcase of his pioneering hybrid of electro and moombahton music.

In late 2020, Francis provided an update on This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, which he said he planned to release that year before shelving it due to the impact of the pandemic. He has not yet announced the record's release date, but confirmed it will drop in 2022.

"Did it take me more than two years to finish this song with ILLENIUM and EVAN GIIA? You’re damn right it did,” Francis said in a press statement shared with EDM.com. “Do I think you need to check it out so I can feel a sense of accomplishment in my life, that the two years of late nights and early mornings weren’t for nothing and that I’m worth a damn and that my mom and dad should be proud of me and that my brother needs to get off my back about buying him a new mountain bike because I supposedly broke it but it was already broken even though I don’t have proof? Yes. Please. Thank you."

You can stream "Don't Let Me Let Go" here.

