Dillon Francis Releases Remix Pack for Magic Is Real

On Friday, Dillon Francis dropped a remix pack for a pair of singles off of his latest EP, Magic Is Real. The songs selected, “GO OFF (Nuthin‘ 2 It)” and “DFR,” got the remix treatment from a variety of artists, breathing new life into last fall’s releases.

For the first of the pair, rising stars King Arthur and Kevin Aleksander gave the track a fresh coat of paint alongside A VIP of the tune from Francis himself.

On the slightly lengthier “DFR” remix EP, Francis recruited the help of Black Caviar, Beauty Brain, and Shndō. While each act gave the original a unique spin, Francis’ trademark moombahton sound can still be heard throughout.

Just last week, Alison Wonderland shared footage of herself and Francis in the studio working on the follow-up to their track, “Lost My Mind.” It was also teased that he may be cooking up something with GRiZ in the near future. You can also catch him on his recently announced tour in March with Yung Bae.

The remix EPs for “GO OFF (Nuthin‘ 2 It)” and “DFR” by Dillon Francis are out now. You can download and stream the former here and the latter here.

