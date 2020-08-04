Dillon Francis Teams Up with Malibu Rum for Quirky Trap Remix of "The Coconut Nut"

Dance music producer and EDM Renaissance man Dillon Francis has teamed up with Malibu Rum for an official remix of the viral song "The Coconut Nut," delivering a tongue-in-cheek trap remix that yearns for the sun-kissed utopian vibrations of summer.

"The song has been around for a long, long time and has had lots of plays and downloads, so we thought it was a good fit with Malibu Rum and our coconut spirit," said Troy Gorczyca, Malibu’s Brand Director. "It’s a great way to bring the brand to life and make the song more contemporary and inspire our target audience to dance and have fun and enjoy the summer fun in a situation that’s a little bit different than normal."

Francis is also planning to release a music video with crowdsourced material from fans, who are encouraged to use the hashtag "#TheCoconutChallenge" in their posts.

"'The Coconut Nut' is a perfect lighthearted anthem for summer vibes, so I hope my new Malibu remix and #TheCoconutChallenge can provide a moment of reprieve while everything in the world still seems so uncertain," said Francis.

From August 4th to August 24th, Malibu will also match $1 up to $100,000 for every post shared by fans with the hashtag to support businesses experiencing the pitfills of COVID-19. The initiative is an extension of Malibu’s initial commitment of $150,000 to the National Urban League.

You can listen to the remix in full below.

