Dillon Francis Announces Third Studio Album
In typical tongue-in-cheek fashion, the always hilarious Dillon Francis has taken to social media to announce that he's officially completed his next album.
While we don't know much yet, we do have a hint of what it will be named. "Hint: its two words first word starts with an 'H' and second word starts with an 'M,'" he wrote, prompting GRiZ to guess that the tile is "Holy molè." A bevy of his high-profile DJ friends also hopped into the comment section to share their guesses and Rich the Kid even asked if he was featured. It's safe to say the hype surrounding the album is high.
Francis also announced the album's third single in an Instagram Story, a collab with Bow Anderson called "Reaching Out" that will hit streaming platforms tomorrow, August 20th. His tracks "Unconditional" (with Bryn Christopher) and "Love Me Better" (with Shift K3y and Marc E. Bassy) will also appear as singles.
So far this year Francis has dropped a slew of new tracks such as "Places" (with Drove), a number of major official remixes like that of Dua Lipa's "We're Good," and an EP called Very Important Music consisting of VIP covers of his own music. Check out his announcement below.
