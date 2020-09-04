Dance Into the Weekend with Dillon Francis' Eclectic "Tomorrowland Friendship Mix"

The People of Tomorrow are in for a treat after Dillon Francis flexed his selection chops with his brand new "Tomorrowland Friendship Mix."

The Platinum-selling electronic superstar has dropped a guest mix on One World Radio, delivering an eclectic set brimming with the quirkily kinetic sound synonymous with his fan-favorite brand. The hourlong mix is a whirlwind of sun-kissed deep house bops and tech twists on a bevy of popular tracks from the likes of Akon, Sean Paul, Flume, and many others.

Kicking things off in style, Francis begins with a monster unreleased remix of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" by Nitti Gritti. He goes on to seamlessly intertwine house music with the precision of a seasoned vet, interpolating Tchami's "Born Again," CamelPhat's "Freak," and DIV/IDE's funky, disco-inspired remix of Flume's "Never Be Like You," among others. He also tips his cap to the usual house suspects with support of tracks by Destructo and Chris Lake, Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla, and Redlight.

You can listen to Francis' "Tomorrowland Friendship Mix" in full below.

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DILLONFRANCIS

Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis

Spotify: spoti.fi/33rYizF