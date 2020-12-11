Dillon Francis and TV Noise Join Forces for Rowdy Two-Track EP on STMPD RCRDS

Dillon Francis and TV Noise, who previously worked together on 2019's masterful collaboration "EDM O' CLOCK," have whipped up two new festival-ready tracks. Released today via Martin Garrix's SMTPD RCRDS banner, their Festival Bangers For When Festivals Start Again Because There Are No Festivals EP couldn't be anymore transparent.

Festival Bangers For When Festivals Start Again Because There Are No Festivals may be the wordiest release we've seen from each artist, but trust that each song is all killer, no filler. Through each of their previous collaborations, Dillon Francis and TV Noise have expertly combined their sounds to reflect their respective artistries and this release is no exception. As the title of the EP suggests, both tunes are expertly crafted to sneak their way into live sets once festivals return.

"Booty Bust" is a trap and moombahton hybrid slammer, coming out of the gate hot with crisp claps and a ferocious vocal sample. Dillon Francis and TV Noise cooked up an absolutely relentless drop here, hitting listeners with menacing saws and frenetic bass sound design. "3 Drops Who Cares" is somewhat self-explanatory, as it demolishes listeners throughout its three cerebral drops. The tune remains bass-centric throughout, quickly introducing a wild vocal chop and vicious metallic synths. The final drop turns the energy up to ten with a high-octane speed house finisher.

Listen to Festival Bangers For When Festivals Start Again Because There Are No Festivals below.

