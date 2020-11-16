Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, and Brennan Heart Announce Upcoming Christmas Anthem

Leading the holiday season charge—in a rare effort to offer an alternative to that one Mariah Carey song we'll inevitably hear 3,000 times over—is an upcoming Christmas collaboration from four dance music heavyweights.

Later this week, fans can revel in the release of a St. Nick-approved holiday anthem called "Christmas Time," a massive collaborative track by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, and Brennan Heart. The artists involved have not shared a preview of the single, which features Jeremy Oceans, but the release date and cover art were posted online.

While Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Armin van Buuren are no strangers to collaborating, it will be fun to see how Brennan Heart's signature hardstyle flair translates to a Christmas tune.

"Christmas Time" is set to release this Friday, November 20th. You can prepare for the electronic start to the holiday season by pre-saving the single here.

