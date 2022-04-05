Skip to main content
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Vini Vici and MATTN Breathe New Life Into 1993 Classic, "Café Del Mar"

The four producers have joined forces for a rave-ready rendition of Energy 52's timeless trance hit.

In a collab of epic proportions, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Vini Vici and MATTN have joined forces for a rave-ready rendition of Energy 52's timeless trance hit, "Café Del Mar." 

MATTN teamed up with Futuristic Polar Bears back in 2016 for a larger-than-life take on the tune, which received a massive edit at the time from the Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike tandem. They've now tapped virtuosic psytrance duo Vini Vici to breathe new life into Café Del Mar via an electrifying rework fit for 2022, when EDM's biggest stages are returning with a vengeance after the pandemic.

The new version of "Café Del Mar" is gritty, euphoric and designed for raving. The big room energy of MATTN and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike seamlessly integrate with Vini Vici's pulsating sound design, all coalescing together to create an anthemic festival bomb. All in all, it's yet another notch on the 

"We are really excited about this release. It's been a while now since we produced new tunes with with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike," Vini Vici said in a press release. "Having MATTN on this record is a great addition as well. The original track is a huge classic so we all came to this edit humble and packed with historical significance. 'Cafe Del Mar' is one for the books."

FluenceePress
MUSIC RELEASES

Fluencee Turns Back Time With Heartfelt Future Bass Anthem, "Before You Were Mine": Listen

"Before You Were Mine" is like a warm embrace, welcoming us into its story with hypnotic melodies, rich synths and Parvané's anthemic vocals.

By Rachel Kupfer7 hours ago
025
EVENTS

Non-Fungible Nightlife: E11EVEN's Bitcoin Conference 2022 Events Fuel Miami's Crypto Crusade

Tiësto, deadmau5 and more are set to perform at E11EVEN's events during the 2022 Bitcoin Conference in Miami.

By Jason Heffler8 hours ago
3W2A0720
EVENTS

Zeds Dead, Seven Lions, Ganja White Night to Headline Interstellar Music Festival 2022

Tickets to the Kentucky electronic music fest's 2022 edition are on sale now.

By Carlie Belbin9 hours ago

Check out the track, which arrived by way of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's Smash The House banner, below. You can stream it here.

