Dion Timmer's "Arcane" EP is a Masterclass in Bass Music Production

Dion Timmer's "Arcane" EP is a Masterclass in Bass Music Production

The 7-track EP is a tour de force for the prodigious electronic music producer.
Author:
Publish date:

Dion Timmer (via Facebook)

The 7-track EP is a tour de force for the prodigious electronic music producer.

Dion Timmer has arrived with his highly anticipated Arcane EP, a 7-track stunner that arrives via Excision's Subsidia Records banner.

Arcane is nothing short of breathtaking. Timmer effortlessly weaves through the darkest netherworlds of bass music, interpolating elements of drum & bass, dubstep, and even midtempo. Original musicality gushes through each of the record's seven tracks like a broken dam, each one rife with an electrifying blend of meticulously crafted melodies and roaring bass patches.

Arcane features joint tracks with Lucii, G-REX and Armanni Reign, Azuria Sky, Teddy Killerz, and Excision and Monika Santucci. The latter collaboration is something to marvel at. An Excision song at 102 BPM is completely out of left-field, but considering the forward-thinking approaches of both he and Timmer, it isn't too surprising. Melding midtempo with glitch hop sound design, "Broken Pieces" is a genre-bending masterwork.

All-in-all, it's a surefire tour de force for the prodigious electronic music producer, representative of unbridled growth. The fact that he is only 22 years old should both excite and absolutely terrify the bass music community.

Check out Dion Timmer's full Arcane EP, which includes an hourlong album mix, below. You can stream it on your go-to platform here.

FOLLOW DION TIMMER:

Facebook: facebook.com/diontimmermusic
Twitter: twitter.com/diontimmermusic
Instagram: instagram.com/dion_timmer
Spotify: spoti.fi/39eQfZN

Related

65168773_1241215029392594_8998898994218270720_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Dion Timmer Release "Time Stood Still" Ahead of New EP

The Breaking Through EP is set to drop June 21st.

Excision and Dion Timmer
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Dion Timmer Release Long-Awaited Collaborative EP, Breaking Through

Excision and Dion Timmer truly delivered with this one.

Dion Timmer in a Britney Speers shirt
MUSIC RELEASES

Dion Timmer Drops Debut Album, Enter Achroma

The album includes 10 brand new tracks from Dion Timmer.

Dion_Timmer-Leave
MUSIC RELEASES

Dion Timmer Is Back With New Single, " Leave" ft. Luma

Dion Timmer's "Leave" featuring Luma is out now on Monstercat Instinct Vol. 2

excision
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Announces Release Date of Collab EP with Dion Timmer

Excision and Dion Timmer's joint effort is almost out at long last.

Excision and Dion Timmer
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision and Dion Timmer Unleash the Fury with "Bones" Ahead of Their EP Release [PREMIERE]

Excision and Dion Timmer share their latest single "Bones" one day before its release.

Dion Timmer Very Extra EP
MUSIC RELEASES

Dion Timmer Drops Contrasting and Powerful EP, Very Extra

Five of the tracks are melodic, and the other five are the signature Dion Timmer heavy.

Excision's Evolution Stage at Thunderdome
MUSIC RELEASES

Excision Shares List of Bass Music Heavyweights to Appear on Subsidia Records' "Dusk: Volume 2"

The second volume of his label's "Dusk" series is set to feature music from Dion Timmer, Sam Lamar, and Excision himself, among others.