Dion Timmer's "Arcane" EP is a Masterclass in Bass Music Production

Dion Timmer has arrived with his highly anticipated Arcane EP, a 7-track stunner that arrives via Excision's Subsidia Records banner.

Arcane is nothing short of breathtaking. Timmer effortlessly weaves through the darkest netherworlds of bass music, interpolating elements of drum & bass, dubstep, and even midtempo. Original musicality gushes through each of the record's seven tracks like a broken dam, each one rife with an electrifying blend of meticulously crafted melodies and roaring bass patches.

Arcane features joint tracks with Lucii, G-REX and Armanni Reign, Azuria Sky, Teddy Killerz, and Excision and Monika Santucci. The latter collaboration is something to marvel at. An Excision song at 102 BPM is completely out of left-field, but considering the forward-thinking approaches of both he and Timmer, it isn't too surprising. Melding midtempo with glitch hop sound design, "Broken Pieces" is a genre-bending masterwork.

All-in-all, it's a surefire tour de force for the prodigious electronic music producer, representative of unbridled growth. The fact that he is only 22 years old should both excite and absolutely terrify the bass music community.

Check out Dion Timmer's full Arcane EP, which includes an hourlong album mix, below. You can stream it on your go-to platform here.

