Dion Timmer and The Arcturians Are Here To Be Your "Companion"

In a time of such unrest, nothing could be more evident than the need for a companion. Like a saving grace, the Netherlands' Dion Timmer has swooped in to help ease our worries with his latest single "Companion" from his forthcoming 14-track project, Enter Achroma, courtesy of Deadbeats. Joining him on the track is The Arcturians, the Canadian bass music trio known for their lush ominous vocals.

"Companion" comes after last month's single, "Sanctuary," but follows its own path as a bright melodic bass track. This is the exact type of feel-good sound the world needs right now. The track opens with Alicia Gregori's entrancing voice layered on top of winsome distorted vocal chops. It all leads into a bouncy drop that is sure to put a smile on your face.

The Arcturians previously worked with Timmer on the track "The Best Of Me" off his Very Extra EP back in 2018. The group was founded in 2017 and describes themselves as hailing from a star far out in the universe. Their music is a unique mix of melodies and energizing drops that have gone on to receive support from Dim Mak, Spinnin' Records, and UKF.

Timmer is gearing up for the release of Enter Achroma on Friday, March 27th. It's said to be "a true representation of [his] musical abilities over the years." This year alone has seen a massive rise in his following with recent hits like his collaborative EP with Excision titled Breaking Through. Stay tuned as more inevitable smash hits from our favorite extra bass hero drop.

FOLLOW DION TIMMER:

Facebook: facebook.com/diontimmermusic

Twitter: twitter.com/diontimmermusic

Instagram: instagram.com/dion_timmer/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/diontimmer

FOLLOW THE ARCTURIANS:

Facebook: facebook.com/thearcturians

Twitter: twitter.com/thearcturians

Instagram: instagram.com/thearcturians

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/thearcturians