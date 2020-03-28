Dion Timmer Drops Debut Album, Enter Achroma

Dion Timmer has released his debut album, Enter Achroma, via Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint.

Enter Achroma features Timmer's previously released singles "Violet," "Companion," "Sanctuary," and "Insane" as well as 10 new tracks. The album moves swiftly from genre to genre, flexing his diverse production chops once again. Timmer also enlisted a number of talents for his debut album, including favorites Sullivan King and Micah Martin as well as previous collaborators The Arcturians and Azuria Sky. Undoubtedly, longtime fans of Timmer will thoroughly enjoy Enter Achroma, as it showcases his undeniably original sound throughout all 14 tracks.

Excision took to Instagram to congratulate his protege by sharing a picture of when they first met alongside his sentiments regarding the album.

Timmer has created quite the buzz since bursting onto the dance music scene in 2016. That year, he released both his Plug Me In and My World EPs that featured his hit single with Excision, "Africa." The following year proved just as big for Timmer, as he released his Textacy EP as well as his singles "Till I Make It," "Proper," and "Bezerk." Since, he's frequently toured with Excision, with multiple performances at both Bass Canyon and Lost Lands.

