Dion Timmer Drops "Sanctuary" off Forthcoming Album

Last fall EDM.com had a chance to sit down with the Netherlands' most extra bass musician, Dion Timmer. Among other things revealed in the interview, we learned that a new album was in the works. Flash forward and we now have received the first single "Sanctuary" off of the forthcoming 14-track project, Enter Achroma. The new single is out now on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats label.

"Sanctuary" is everything we have come to love from the dubstep prodigy. It's extra in all the right ways, delivering a heart-pounding build rippling down into a powerful drop. The bass surrounds you in an almost binaural fashion, making this the perfect track to blast at home with earphones or enjoy at one of his insane live shows. According to the Dutch producer, this song first came to him a year ago after playing live - so you know he has something exciting in the works when he takes it on tour.

Timmer has become a true force to be reckoned with in the bass community. His cinematic approach to the genre has garnered him the support of heavy hitters like Excision, with whom he recently dropped a collaborative EP titled Breaking Through. His upcoming project, Enter Achroma, will follow his 2018 EP, Very Extra, and is said to be "a true representation of [his] musical abilities over the years." It's due for release this spring.

