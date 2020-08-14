Dipha Barus and CADE Unveil Infectious Dance Pop Record "DOWN"

With over 10 years of experience in the industry behind his back, Dipha Barus is one of the brightest talents currently coming out of the Indonesian music scene. Combining traditional and current elements in his music, he is crafting his own path, one laced with shiny productions and infectious songwriting.

Marking his first original release this year, Barus has teamed up with charismatic artist CADE—known for working with Cheat Codes, Jennifer Lopez and more—to release “DOWN,” a dance pop anthem that is bound to turn heads.

Released via Ultra Music, “DOWN” brings together the best of both artists' worlds. Laced with tropical sounds, the production is summery and shiny throughout, perfectly supporting CADE’s expert songwriting.

"Even though oceans apart, through thick and thin, and especially during very strange and vulnerable times - perseverance and perception is everything," said Barus. "It's all about perspective. How you see things is all up to you! We thought the lockdown was a setback, but our creativity was flowin!"

