Dipha Barus Reunites With CADE for a VIP Remix of "DOWN"

For his first release this year, Indonesian tastemaker Dipha Barus teamed up with CADE, who is known for his works with the likes of Cheat Codes and Jennifer Lopez, to release “DOWN,” an uplifting and inspiring dance anthem that came to digital platforms via Ultra Music. An established name with more than 10 years of music experience, Barus has a knack for for combining dance music elements with traditional Indonesian music. With “DOWN” he showcased his pop sensibility masterfully, and is now coming back to present an entertaining VIP remix of the forward-thinking single.

Infectious and fun, “DOWN (VIP Remix)” is driven by groovy piano chords and dancefloor-ready percussion. CADE’s vocal lines lead the way towards the drop organically, allowing it to explode into a quirky cataclysm of vocal chops and synths, all the right ingredients for a fully fleshed-out house anthem.

You can listen to the "DOWN" VIP version below.

