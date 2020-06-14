Celebrate Black Artists in EDM with Diplo's New "Electronic Music: Black to the Future" Playlist

Diplo took to social media recently to announce a new Spotify playlist called "Electronic Music: Black to the Future," which celebrates the innumerable Black creators who make our beloved dance music community so special.

An expansive song-cycle of "Dance and club music celebrating Black American artists," Diplo's carefully curated playlist contains tracks from a myriad of illustrious producers. Featured artists in the playlist include TroyBoi, Whitney Houston, DJ Sliink, Green Velvet, Inner City, Felix Da Housecat, G-Buck, Channel Tres, and the late Chicago house legend Frankie Knuckles, among many others.

In a post shared via Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ waxed poetic about how truly influential Black artists have been over the course of electronic music's history. "A lot of electronic music fans don't recognize how much Black Americans have contributed to dance music (in addition to inventing disco, house, techno, most genres of music if you do your research)," he wrote. "I think a lot of the streaming services can do more but I can do this right now. I got together with some friends and we made this is a living playlist on both Spotify and Apple Music."

Diplo also said the playlist will "grow and change," urging fans to reach out with suggestions. You can read the full Instagram post below and check out the full playlist via Spotify or Apple Music here.

