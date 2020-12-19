Diplo Drops Deluxe Version of Debut Country Effort, Featuring New Tracks With Leon Bridges and ERNEST

Diplo Drops Deluxe Version of Debut Country Effort, Featuring New Tracks With Leon Bridges and ERNEST

While we wait for Thomas Wesley's "Chapter 2," Diplo has added new music to his debut country music effort.
Author:
Publish date:

Charlotte Rutherford

Diplo made his highly publicized entrance into country music earlier this year, dropping the star-studded, cross-genre album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil

While Diplo has assured fans a second chapter from Thomas Wesley is on the way, he's tiding his audience over with a deluxe version of his debut effort in the meantime. With the new installment, he's included two new tracks, "Horizon" featuring Grammy-winning soul singer Leon Bridges, and "Bottle's Bout Dead" featuring ERNEST, an ascendant artist out of Nashville.

While the broader album saw a more pronounced infusion of dance and country music flavors, the latest offerings from Diplo are among his most straight-forward country songs to date. Of course, he didn't completely resist the urge to spice things up, injecting a dose of trap influence with beefed up kicks and crisp percussion. Topped off with the strum of acoustic guitars, the mix leaves plenty of room for the vocalists to have the spotlight.

The rest of the feature-heavy album, which includes the Jonas Brothers, Julia Michaels, and Young Thug, just to name a few, demonstrates Diplo has no hesitation when it comes to exploring new creative lanes.

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo
Twitter: twitter.com/diplo
Instagram: instagram.com/diplo
Spotify: spoti.fi/30IziCT

Related

Diplo
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Diplo Drops Full-Length Country Album "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil"

The dance music producer turns the hoedown into a country dance-pop hodgepodge.

heartless-diplo
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo Drops Country/Hip-Hop Crossover "Heartless" ft. Morgan Wallen

Hip-hop country music is here to stay.

diplo hat
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo Drops Video for Thomas Wesley Track, "Heartless"

The EDM star's country-inspired alias has a new music video out with singer Morgan Wallen.

diplo grammys
NEWS

Diplo Uncorks New Single "Do Si Do" with Blanco Brown, Announces Country Album Release Date

His Album "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil" is set for release on May 29th.

Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) wearing a cowboy hat in a teaser video for his performance at the first-ever Stagecoach after party.
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo Inaugurates Country Alias, Thomas Wesley, with New Song, "So Long"

If this is still a joke, Diplo's taking it really, really far.

image002-3
MUSIC RELEASES

Thomas Wesley A.K.A. Diplo Drops "Lonely" ft the Jonas Brothers

The new country music star wants in with the boy band.

Diplo
EVENTS

Diplo Is Previewing His Forthcoming Country Album Live on Twitch Tomorrow

Diplo is lassoing his fans to Twitch to preview tracks from "Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil" ahead of it's release on Friday.

A screen capture of Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) and Guy Fieri doing shots in the music video for Diplo's country-inspired single "So Long."
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Diplo Do Shots with Guy Fieri in Music Video for "So Long" ft. Cam

Diplo dons full cowboy regalia for the better part of this music video.