Diplo Releases Music Video for "Heartless" Remix with Julia Michaels and Morgan Wallen

Last summer, Diplo debuted his country-inspired Thomas Wesley side project and went on to release "Heartless" featuring Morgan Wallen. The track recently went certified Platinum, and in honor of its success the duo released a remix featuring Julia Michaels. Accompanying the new release is a music video featuring the two vocalists and some sneaky Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz) cameos.

The new version sees Michaels join Wallen for a cooperative rendition of the original tune. This is also on display in the music video, which shows the duo act out a story of heartbreak in line with the lyrics.

As usual, Pentz has been very busy as of late. He just recently performed at both Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl weekend festivities in Miami, Florida, as well as a 10-hour B2B with Carnage at Club Space. In addition to the shows, he joined Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, and Mason Ramsey onstage at the GRAMMY Awards for a massive performance of "Old Town Road."

"Heartless" featuring Morgan Wallen and Julia Michaels by Diplo is out now. You can download or stream the single here.

