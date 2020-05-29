Love him or hate him, Diplo knows how to make hits. With the infusion of country music into the mainstream, led by acts like Lil Nas X and Kacey Musgraves, the business savvy producer saw his opportunity to strike, throwing on his bedazzled cowboy hat and introducing Thomas Wesley (his country alter-ego) to the world.

We first got a taste of the new side project with his remix of "Old Town Road," which he played during his Stagecoach debut for the festival's first-ever "Late Night" dance party. Diplo is now back to unveil the project in full, dropping a 12-track album titled Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil.

Diplo brought out some of country music's biggest stars for the record, including Orville Peck, Cam, Morgan Wallen, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown, and of course Billy Ray Cyrus. In addition to the country stars, he enlisted the help of radio chart-toppers Jonas Brothers, Julia Michaels, Noah Cyrus, and Young Thug. The feel of the album is markedly dance-pop with a country twang to it. The man knows how to produce, and by adding in these certified artists, he's created a collection of easy listening singles.

To celebrate the release of the album, Diplo hosted a special edition of his livestream variety show "The Thomas Wesley Show," which featured guest appearances by collaborators Cam, Julia Michaels, Jonas Brothers, Orville Peck, Thomas Rhett, and Zac Brown. Chipotle hosted the afterparty on their Twitch channel and offered up a total of 5,000 free burrito codes (1,000 codes every 10 minutes) for viewers throughout the event. The partnership is part of the brand's larger "Chipotle Together" movement, which inspires new connections and social interaction for fans through special virtual events.

