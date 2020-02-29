Nearly two years following its release, Diplo and Trippie Redd have a new music video out for their 2018 single, "Wish." The original release arrived by way of Diplo's star-studded EP California which saw the producer team up with Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, MØ and more.

The new version of the video presents a far more gruesome vision compared to that of the original. The video begins with a depiction of Trippie Redd attacking himself by various means.

A watershed moment occurs in the middle of the video when Trippie Redd is attacked and proclaimed dead. At this point the camera pans to reveal a production set where the crew scrambles to wrap up the now deceased Trippie Redd. The crew ultimately disposes of his body over a bridge and the video ends.

The new version is a far cry in its tone from the crystal chandeliers, flashy strobes, flowers, and goats of the original video. Fans online have pointed out, however, that the two videos were likely recorded around the same time. As one fan pointed out, the amount of face tattoos on Trippie Redd is the clearest proxy.

As Diplo questioned, "How many times does Trippie die in this video?" Find out in their alternate "Wish" video here.

