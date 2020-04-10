Wax Motif Joins Diplo on Higher Ground Bringing "Love To The World"

Diplo (real name Thomas Wesley Pentz Jr.) and Wax Motif (real name Danny Chien) have both been taking this time off from touring to brighten up our lives. The producers have been hosting numerous livestreams where they are interacting with their fans directly and now are joining forces under Pentz's new house imprint Higher Ground with the track "Love To The World." In a time of such despair, sometimes what we really need is some good house music to get us through the day.

The single opens with some groovy disco-inspired guitar chords and an infectious vocal chop that transports you straight to a vibe-filled day party. It's chock full of uplifting melodies that are sure to bring out all the love in this world from two of our favorite house music producers. This track marks Chien's first go on the Higher Ground imprint but we sure hope it's not his last.

In regards to the release, Chien shares “Diplo’s always been one of my favorite tastemaker producers, He has so many bangers in his catalog. I’m stoked to be able to release a song with him, especially with such a positive message.”

"Love To The World" follows behind Pentz's previous collaboration with DJ/producer Born Dirty on the tracks "Samba Sujo" and "Ouro." He began the new imprint's journey back in August of 2019 and is using it as a platform to showcase both established and rising talent in the house music sector. According to Pentz, "The genre has always been incredibly important to me, and Higher Ground is our homage to the legends and opportunity to champion new sounds and artists from around the world pushing the genre forward."

Chien has garnered a massive following over the years. This year alone, he's released powerhouse tracks like "Keep Raving" and "Skank N Flex" with Scrufizzer and Tiki Nulight. In 2019, he dropped the instant classic "Divided Souls" with Diddy. Expect to hear a lot more from the Australian-born house producer in future months, and in the meantime, make sure to catch one of his epic live streams.

