Dirty Audio and Tucker Kreway Unleash Heavy Trap Smash "Blue Steel" on Welcome Records

Many may recognize Dirty Audio from his 2016 breakout hit with Rickyxsan, "Gettin' That." Since its release, he's bolstered his discography will numerous collaborations including releases with Delta Heavy, Zeke Beats, Slippy, Leotrix, and many more. Today, he's teamed up with Tucker Kreway for their single "Blue Steel," out via Kayzo's Welcome Records.

"Blue Steel" yet another impressive trap offering from both Dirty Audio and Tucker Kreway. The track takes no time easing listeners into the action, as commanding chords introduce listeners to a powerful build-up that results in a drop filled with metallic synths and aggressive growls. The duo keep the energy going straight into the second drop, adding a bassline that'll have listeners jumping up and down until the sun comes up. "Blue Steel" serves as an excellent introduction to both Dirty Audio and Tucker Kreway and is a fantastic addition to their growing collections.

Listen to "Blue Steel" below.

