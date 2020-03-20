Dirtybird Release Miami 2020 Compilation Mix

Claude VonStroke's Dirtybird imprint have released their Miami 2020 mix to bring a taste of Miami Music Week directly to fans.

Miami 2020 is mixed by Gettoblaster and features tracks from names both new and old, including Claude VonStroke himself, Lubelski, Cour T, Monki, Jonathan Landossa, Jynx and many more. The mix runs just under 45 minutes, giving fans ample time to get their dose of Dirtybird. While this won't satisfy everyone's Miami Music Week craving, it's certainly the best alternative. Those who follow Dirtybird will undoubtedly appreciate this mix.

Claude VonStroke's Dirtybird label has become a stomping ground for some of the most unique and memorable house music since it was first launched in 2005. The legendary label has signed tracks from some incredibly recognizable names, including FISHER, Justin Martin, Sammy D, Ardalan, and many more. They've also hosted their annual Dirtybird Campout since 2015.

