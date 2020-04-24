Dirtybird Recaps Year With New Compilation, "Best of the Birdfeed, Vol 2"

Despite its fans being trapped at home, Dirtybird has found a way to spread tech house to the masses. In the past few weeks, the label has hosted a weekly, Sunday night stream and dished out a slew of new singles (check out "I'm Solo"). Today, Dirtybird is recapping a year of great tunes by packaging them for fans in a new compilation, Best of the Birdfeed, Vol 2.

Birdfeed is the subsidiary of the renowned Dirtybird label, founded by Claude VonStroke. Dedicated to spotlighting rising house music stars, Birdfeed has released tunes from the likes of Billy Kenny, Shiba San, Lubelski, Bruno Furlan, DJ Glen, and many more. In 2019, Birdfeed also hosted its own festivals in LA and Chicago.

Whereas 2018’s Vol I compilation only featured five tracks, Best of the Birdfeed, Vol 2 is a full 10-song offering that opens with a new edit from Claude VonStroke himself. As only he can, this edit of Animellix’s “Lost in the Forest” provides the quirkiest, weirdest vibes on the project. VonStroke’s familiar chugging production guides the listener through an assortment of animal sounds, which roar all around the listener.

On the second track, “Diva,” Portuguese producer Marco Strous brings things back into the lighter, snappier tech house sound found throughout Best of the Birdfeed, Vol 2. Popular Brazilian beat-maker Pimpo Gama delivers a funky banger in “Talking About,” while Russian act Mancodex goes a little deeper on “For Ya.”

Many of the tunes should sound familiar to fans of the label, whose artists regularly rinsed through them in 2019 at its BBQs, Birdfeed Festivals, and Campout events. Best of the Birdfeed, Vol 2 showcases the labels global taste and reach, featuring primarily brand new artists and a few familiar faces such as Luke Andy, Pimpo Gama, and DKING.

