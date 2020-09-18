Watch Channel Tres Go On a Neon-Soaked Night Drive in Disclosure's "Lavender" Video

Disclosure dazzled fans when they dropped their highly anticipated 11-track album ENERGY. After releasing a strong string of visuals for the singles "ENERGY," "My High," "Douha (Mali Mali)," "Birthday," "Who Knew?," and "Reverie," they have now unveiled the official video for "Lavender" starring Channel Tres. The result is a stunning, neon-soaked ride-along through city streets.

"Lavender" features the effortlessly cool flow that Channel Tres has championed. In the video, directed by Harry Israelson, Disclosure perfectly transport the hip-house meets disco beat into a video that feels like a follow-up to Tres' breakthrough "Topdown" music video. It is one of those tracks that is guaranteed to get a party started, and the visual is the ultimate accompaniment.

UK brother duo Disclosure dropped ENERGY ten years after their first single, "Offline Dexterity." Over the course of their esteemed career, they've been nominated for five Grammy Awards, emerged as worldwide festival headliners, and created a catalog of timeless music. They also recently hosted their first-ever remix contest, which culminated in a 4-hour Twitch session to crown a winner.

You can stream ENERGY across all platforms here.

