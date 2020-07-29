Disclosure Unveil Gripping Video for New Single "Douha (Mali Mali)" from Forthcoming "Energy" LP

Disclosure have unveiled the latest cut from their highly anticipated third studio album Energy, the gripping deep house record "Douha (Mali Mali)."

The single features Fatoumata Diawara, who teamed up with Disclosure back in 2018 for the Grammy Award-nominated single "Ultimatum." In a potent vocal performance, the Malian singer-songwriter belts to the eclectic house flavors of the renowned English electronic duo, whose Energy LP is slated for an August 28th, 2020 release via Island Records.

Disclosure also released a vibrant and breathtaking video, which was directed by Mahaneela, a London-born multidisciplinary artist with roots in Ghana, India, and Jamaica. "Right now, all over the world, we're going through an incredibly strange time," said Mahaneela in a press release issued to announce the track and video. "I wanted to make something that was visually beautiful, but also felt symbolic of what we’re all going through. People feel more isolated than ever and I wanted to create something joyful that really shows the power music and movement has and the connectivity it brings."

The video was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic in painstaking fashion while complying with local safety mandates. According to the press release, the filming of Fatoumata and the bevy of other dancers all over the world was executed in three countries, using nine different locations and three separate local film crews. The end result is an intoxicating short ensconced in the picturesque sceneries of Como, Italy, Johannesburg, South Africa and New York.

You can stream or download "Douha (Mali Mali)" here and watch the music video below.

FOLLOW DISCLOSURE:

Facebook: facebook.com/disclosureuk

Instagram: instagram.com/disclosure

Twitter: twitter.com/disclosure

Spotify: spoti.fi/3gbI417