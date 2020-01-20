Guy Lawrence of Disclosure Credited on Posthumous Mac Miller Track, "Blue World"

On January 17th the late Mac Miller's posthumous album arrived, extending some of his final music to fans worldwide. Although Jon Brion is said to have produced the majority of Circles, Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is credited for an entry to its tracklist titled "Blue World."

The syncopated drum pattern and hip-hop rhymes of "Blue World" are a far cry from Disclosure's deep house-inspired pop sound, but distinct hallmarks of the Surrey, England duo's music shine through nonetheless. Rhythmically filtered vocal chops underscore the verses, and dreamy synth work accompanies each chorus.

Mac Miller (real name Malcolm James McCormick) was found dead at 26 due to an apparent overdose on September 7th, 2018. The coroner's report suggest that a combination of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl was responsible for his passing. A tribute concert featuring performances by Travis Scott, SZA, Chance The Rapper and others was held in his honor the following October.

Stream or download Circles in its entirety across platforms here, and find the lyrics to each song on its tracklist via Mac Miller's website.

