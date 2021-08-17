Disclosure Drops First of Five New Songs This Week, "In My Arms"

The duo's first original track of the year will appear on a new EP, which they will unveil this week with the release of one song each day.

Grammy-nominated dance music duo Disclosure have surprised fans with a new single, “In My Arms.”

The track marks the duo’s first original release of the year since 2020's ENERGY LP and their recent remix of Doja Cat’s “Streets.” It'll appear on a new EP called Never Enough, which they will unveil this week with the release of one song each day. The other new Disclosure tunes coming out this week are titled “Seduction,” “Another Level,” “It’s Happening,” and “Never Enough.”

“In My Arms” features punchy percussive elements intermixed with blissed out choral vocals chanting the refrain, “I need you in my arms.” Swirling synths soon enter the fray, offering a sun-kissed techno vibe to the six-minute track.

"The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalise a very fractured & uncertain dance music scene & club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months," Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence said in statement. "While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021, hope began to glimmer on the horizon for producers & DJs that we may soon be able to gather together again, dancing & listening to music as one, participating in something larger than ourselves."

"So we asked each other… what would we want to hear in those moments?" Lawrence continued. "What does that first moment back in a club sound like? What does walking into Shangri-la, Glasto at 2 a.m. feel like again? What does a headline show at Reading look like after all the difficulties 2020 brought on our whole industry? With all these questions unanswered & with the possibility that any of these events may actually be allowed to take place, we set to work on creating something that might fit one of those magical moments some of us have been longing to participate in again."

You can listen to "In My Arms" on streaming platforms here.

