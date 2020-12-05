Disclosure Takes an Unconventional Path With "Watch Your Step" VIP Remix

As the statement-making opening track on their recent album ENERGY, Disclosure's "Watch Your Step" sought to bring listeners to their feet, a position they were likely to remain in for the duration of the album. With their latest offering, a VIP remix of the disco-infused track featuring Kelis, the UK house powerhouse duo has taken the track into unexpected territory.

With a drum cadence more closely related to breakbeat than house, the duo's appetite to experiment becomes instantly apparent. Disclosure brings in some filter-driven flare to the mix with colorful, crescendoing lead chords that add a certain futuristic quality to the song's original disco elements. The duo spices things up rhythmically with a souped-up bassline that phases with an almost elastic quality.

Disclosure's third album effort, ENERGY recently garnered a Grammy nomination in the category of the Best Dance/Electronic Album, maintaining a perfect nomination streak for the duo thus far in the category.

Disclosure's VIP remix arrives following previously released remixes of "Watch Your Step" from Denis Sulta and Harvey Sutherland, which you can listen to here.

