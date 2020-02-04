Disclosure Wade into Tropical Waters with "Know Your Worth" ft. Khalid

Fans of Disclosure's traditional dance music-inspired sound may be in for a surprise upon listening to the duo's latest track. The Surrey, England duo have once again teamed up with El Paso, Texas singer/songwriter Khalid - this time on a tropical house-leaning single titled "Know Your Worth."

Whereas their previous collaboration, "Talk," exhibited 2-step garage influences, "Know Your Worth" is set to a more laid-back tempo with gentle plucks rounding out the arrangement. For his part, Khalid (real name Khalid Donnel Robinson) remains consistent in his contributions to either single. His soulful vocal in the latter song practically destines it for radio play, and the song's more accessible sound design helps its chances as well.

"Know Your Worth" isn't the only time in recent memory Disclosure (real names Guy and Howard Lawrence) have explored uncharted territory. Last month, Guy landed a production credit on the posthumous Mac Miller single, "Blue World," for a beat that could be categorized as future bass.

Disclosure and Khalid's "Know Your Worth" can be streamed or downloaded across platforms here.

H/T: thissongissick

