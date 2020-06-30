Disclosure Drops New Hip-House Single and Video, "My High" with Aminé and slowthai

The hype surrounding Disclosure's forthcoming Energy LP is on the cusp of bubbling over. As the duo prepares for the August 28th, 2020 release of their third studio album, they have dropped the curtain on one of its most ballyhooed collaborations.

The Grammy-nominated tandem today revealed Energy cut "My High," a rollicking hip-house tune featuring renowned British hip-hop artist slowthai and blossoming "Caroline" rapper Aminé. In a press release issued to announce the track's unveiling, Disclosure waxed poetic about their desire to work with more rappers. "We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them… there aren’t a lot of rappers in Reigate,” they said.

"Writing 'My High' with Aminé was a lot a fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian," they continued. "He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January, there was only one guy capable of matching it… slowthai.”

Disclosure also shared the official music video for "My High," which was shot before the onset of the pandemic in Mexico City and Los Angeles. You can watch the video, which was directed by French filmmaker Simon Cahn, below and listen to the single via your go-to streaming platform here.

Aminé and slowthai are just two of the distinguished artists set to make appearances on Disclosure's long-awaited LP, joining Kelis, Common, Kehlani, Mick Jenkins, and Channel Tres, among others. Fans can pre-order the record here, and those who do so will instantly receive "My High" plus the album's titular track.

